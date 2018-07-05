December 2, 1945 - June 24, 2018
Linda Rittenhouse Thomas departed this life Sunday, June 24, 2018 at her home in Houston, TX.
Born on December 2, 1945 in Galveston, TX she was the daughter of Selena and John Rittenhouse.
Linda received her first communion and confirmation from Holy Rosary Church in Galveston, TX and graduated from Central High School. After graduation, Linda moved to Houston, TX where she worked for the Houston Area Urban League. Before moving to San Diego, California, she married George W. Thomas. Linda and George gave birth in 1968 to Ronald George Thomas who was the light and joy of their lives. In San Diego, she worked as an administrative assistant for the San Diego Urban League. After residing for a couple of years in San Diego, Linda moved back to Houston and opened her home to her brother Ronnie, his best friend Nap, and Tina Knowles.
In Houston, Linda continued her work in the capacity of administrative assistant for John Chase Architects, Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Engineering, and Dr. James Watson. In addition to her secretarial skills, Linda has always had a love for fashion and sewing. She maintained a seamstress business which was her passion for many years. Linda worked along with Tina Knowles to create some of Destiny’s Child’s first outfits.
Because of her love for her family she opened her doors to her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. Linda became a grandmother to Marc-Anthony George Thomas in 2001. It was at that point that after 35 years of smoking, she quit to be able to interact with her one and only grandson.
In her later years, Linda suffered from Alzheimer’s / Dementia, but her love for her family never faded away. She leaves a devoted son Ronald George Thomas, daughter in law Michelle Thomas, grandson Marc-Anthony George Thomas, mother Selena Rittenhouse, Sisters: Diana Rittenhouse, Elouise Johnson, Lena Rittenhouse, and Leslie Johnson, and brothers: Tommie Rittenhouse, and Ronald (Ronnie) Rittenhouse, and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces cousins and friends.
Her father John Rittenhouse and brother Johnny Rittenhouse preceded her in death.
