Bennie Jewell Henderson
Bennie Jewell Henderson, 68, passed away on May 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.
Linda Faye (Bennett) Langford
Linda Faye (Bennett) Langford, 68, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away May 3, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
Amanda Elizabeth Strohm
Amanda Elizabeth Strohm, 36, resident of Alvin, Texas, passed away April 26, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas
