Bennie Jewell Henderson

Bennie Jewell Henderson, 68, passed away on May 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.

Linda Faye (Bennett) Langford

Linda Faye (Bennett) Langford, 68, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away May 3, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.

Amanda Elizabeth Strohm

Amanda Elizabeth Strohm, 36, resident of Alvin, Texas, passed away April 26, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas

