Fredrick Marshall Sandberg (Fred) was born on Monday September 21st in 1936 in the town of Muskegon, Michigan. Fred left this world on Tuesday July 21st 2020. He passed away in his home in Santa Fe, Texas with his daughter by his side, holding his hand, he was 83 years old. Fred would often say his body would have a daily meeting to decide what was going to kill him.... on this day the Cancer succeeded.
Fred enjoyed four careers in his life: Industrial Machine Design, Commercial Aviation, Teaching, and a small Business Owner. All of these careers emphasized "Service Above Self". He also enjoyed participating in civil service organizations: Jaycee's, Gideon's, American Legion, and Rotary. He was a Christian and attended many churches. He was a man of faith that did what he could to leave this world a better place.
Mr. Fred held a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pacific-Western University, an Associate of Science degree from Kilgore College and numerous technical courses’ in metallurgy, aviation, languages, leadership, management, and technology. Continuing education was a way of life for him. He loved learning new things and teaching others. He never missed the opportunity to make it a teachable moment.
Fred was a very outgoing, larger than life, people person who never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing the piano and the guitar. One of his many hobbies was playing and singing novelty songs.
Fred is preceded in death by his father Fredrick Alexander Sandberg, his mother Geneva (Bobbie) Sandberg and his wife Jean LaBarbera Sandberg. It was in Texas City where Fred first met Jean. Soon after he married the love of his life and they lived Happily Ever After.
Fred is survived by his daughter Pandora Sandberg Durant (Pandy) and her husband Nelson Durant. His three granddaughters: Mariah Sinibaldi and her fiancé Robert Herman, Marissah Ware, Charla Hilzendager and her husband John Hilzendager. His seven great grandchildren: Ares-Jean Lacy, Thomas Yudizky, CodiLee Lacy, Pandora Ware, Noah King, Emily Hilzendager, Jordan Hilzendager and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Fred was a GREAT man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a loyal friend and trusted confidant to many. He was a bright light in our lives. The world is a bit dimmer with out him. We Loved him with all our hearts and await our Heavenly reunion.
The family will receive visitors at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on Sunday July 26th from 2PM-5PM. Funeral services will be held at 10AM Monday July 27th at the funeral home, with Pastor Rex Teeter officiating. Following the funeral service, burial will be at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Pallbearers will be; Bob Breaking, Byron Cline, Joe Carothers, Gary Burnius, Steve Rhodes, Jason Tabor, Pat O’Brient and Don Moore.
