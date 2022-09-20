Daniel Cody Wagner

SANTA FE — Mr. Daniel Cody Wagner passed from this life Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Born November 18, 1983, in Texas City, TX, Mr. Wagner was a lifelong area resident of Santa Fe. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and later began working for Centerpointe Energy as a lineman. Daniel enjoyed spending his free time fishing and was an avid surfer.

