SANTA FE — Mr. Daniel Cody Wagner passed from this life Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born November 18, 1983, in Texas City, TX, Mr. Wagner was a lifelong area resident of Santa Fe. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and later began working for Centerpointe Energy as a lineman. Daniel enjoyed spending his free time fishing and was an avid surfer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dan Wagner and Josephine Ann (Coniglio); James Austin Weeks and Billy Joyce (Herrin).
Survivors include his mother, Judy Wagner; father, Danny Wagner and fiancé, Susan Bilse; sister, Kacey Wagner and husband, Nick Quesada; nieces, Alivea Rose, and Alijah Reign; nephew, Daniel Lincoln; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Kacey Wagner, Joseph Perez, Jason Macaluso, Scott Lawyer, Micah Reed and Mike Welschhans. Honorary bearers will be Vince Wagner, Jason Wagner, Erick Wagner, Aaron Wagner, Melissa Wagner, Katie Ewing, Kelli Hefner, Wyndee McGee, Aaron Denton, Brandi Martinez, Amanda Dent, Kristen Egan, Mike Garza, Dane Lucas and Priscilla King.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. with recited by Mr. Don LeCompte. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
