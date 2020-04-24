Beverly H Raven

January 1st, 1943-April 23rd, 2020
Beverly was born January 1st, 1943, to Rudolph Raven Jr. and Ophelia Arceneaux Raven, in Galveston, Texas. Heaven’s gates opened and embraced our dear Beverly Hope Raven on April 23rd, 2020.
She was a loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. For over 40 years she worked as an LVN at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, College Park Care, and Gulf Health Care nursing facilities in Texas City.
Beverly’s legacy will continue through the lives of her devoted Daughter and Son-In-Law, Cheryl Raven-Guilbeau and James Guilbeau. Her Granddaughter and Grandson, Tiffany Guilbeau-Bobb and Maurice Bobb, and Great Granddaughter, Parker Bobb. Her Brother and Sister-In-Law George R. and Lillian Raven, Her Sister and Brother-In-Law, Dyanthalyn and Leroy Harden, her Daughter’s Father, James Johns Sr., and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends.
A private life celebration will be held Sunday, April 26th, at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Pastor Thaddeus Eastland of HOPE Church Pearland will officiate. The Family would like to thank Regent’s Care Facility for their thoughtful care during her golden years. We also want to thank her Family and Friends for their prayers during this difficult time.
