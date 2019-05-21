GALVESTON—George Wesley Durant, age 77, of Galveston entered eternal rest Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
George was born September 5, 1941 in Harleyville, South Carolina to Samuel Scott, Sr. and Retha Bell Durant. George was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp serving his country honorably for 2 tours during the Vietnam War as a Staff Sergeant, retiring with 20 years of service. After his military service he became employed with the ILA Local # 20 in Galveston. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed time spent with family and his close friends.
Mr. Durant was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynette Morgan Durant in 2010; brother, Sam Scott, Jr. and a sister, Jennifer Ann Scott.
Survivors include daughters, Georgetta Cameron and husband Roger, Gail Brown and husband Julius, Sandra Gillians and husband Freddie, Tammy Durant, Alethea Mack and Brittney Durant; sons, Donald Durant and wife Yolanda and Wesley Durant; sisters, Mrs. Frances Robinson and husband William, Ms. Rosa Lee Blue, Ms. Lula Mae Parker and Ms. Sherri Scott; brothers, Jerry R. Scott and wife Brenda; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are friends of the family.
