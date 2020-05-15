Charles Clarence Dodson

On May 7, 2020 under the light of “Full Flower Moon,” Charles (Charlie) Dodson, 92, peacefully passed away from complications of a 25 year run with prostate cancer. He was born on October 16, 1927 in Dallas at the Good Samaritan Hospital for Unwed Mothers. Adopted by Clarence Calvin Dodson and Alberta Campbell Dodson, he was raised as their only child in Abilene, Texas.
Charlie started his life-long love of magic tricks while attending Abilene High School. He enjoyed the attention he received from the amazed pretty girls when he performed. He also liked the way the magician’s top hat made him seem much taller than his 5’6” frame. After graduating high school in 1945, he attended Hardin-Simmons University. His college education was interrupted when the United States Navy asked him to serve in WWII. His call of duty took him to the south Pacific aboard the USS Turner. The ship, part of the Bikini Atoll mission, was directly involved in testing nuclear weapons. It’s possible that this two year mission was responsible for his prostate cancer.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he reenrolled at Hardin-Simmons University. After college Charlie worked at the Sandia Base in Roswell, New Mexico. While living in Roswell he joined the Albuquerque Magic Club. Then in 1949 he became a member of The International Brotherhood of Magicians. During this time he met his future wife, Joan Mary Burton. They were married in June 1953 and moved to Houston, Texas. They had three children together but went their separate ways after 34 years of marriage.
Early in his Houston career, Charlie worked for the Lynn Elliott Company selling oilfield equipment. In the late 1960’s he found something that was more compatible with his love of wine, food, parties and late nights and became a co-owner of The Wine Cellar in Houston’s “Old Market Square”. This wine bar was the first of its kind in Houston, serving wine by the glass, bottle or case. He reveled in serving a glass and telling customers about the vintages, nose, bouquets and Appalachians of the wines.
If not for the cancer, Charlie might have fulfilled his prediction to live forever. Everyone that knew Charlie would smile when hearing his amazing predictions and equally amazing card and coin tricks. Charlie was in otherwise good health, as sharp as a tack mentally with a great sense of humor until his last day. He was still able to drive on his 92nd birthday although despite his confidence, it was sometimes scary. Fortunately, he turned over his keys in late 2019 with a clean track record and no accidents.
Charlie was a “foodie”. He loved dining out and was a fabulous cook, cookbook collector, restaurant menu collector, matchbook collector, business card collector, magic collector...well, he had many “collections” that his oldest daughter found in storage lockers that were packed to the ceiling.
Charlie was a fun, jovial guy. His twinkling blue eyes, gift of gab and telling of exaggerated stories made him the life of any party. He loved parties, especially parties with fine wine and whiskey. For many years he was a member of the Galveston Mardi Gras “Krewe of Brewe”. He also enjoyed being part of the crew of the SS Selma, a group of enthusiasts who honor that Galveston ship annually with a party. He served as president of the Houston Food and Wine Society and Houston Association of Magicians. He was a 71 year member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, Society of American Magicians, Texas Association of Magicians and Houston Association of Magicians.
Charlie is survived by his sister Jill Robbins Wilson, his daughter, Trixie Bond and husband Mark Axford, two other children, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and his longtime companion Ms. BJ Williams.
Following his wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service. In keeping with his tendency to “be late for everything” and the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a magician’s “Broken Wand” ceremony performed by Willard “Bill” Palmer at a later date. As he was often told, he really will be “late for his own funeral.” Well-wishers are encouraged to drink a Manhattan in his memory. He liked them served “up” but would not mind if you had them on the “rocks” as long as you use good bourbon. A life well lived; he did it his own way. Cheers to Charlie!
