Leroy Chaney, 64, of Galveston went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1954 to the late Lillie Mae and Hamp Chaney Sr.
Leroy graduated from Ball High School Class of 1972. He loved to travel and got that chance riding shot gun with his cousin and mentor Freddie Chaney, moving families across country.
He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Eddie Woodworth Sr., and brother, Hamp “Ice Water” Chaney Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory with his loving and devoted wife, Juanita; sisters Irma Francois Chaney (Willie), Augustine Chaney-Ford, Joyce Chaney of Galveston, and Ollie Ruth Wright (Louis) of Baton Rouge, LA; aunts, Alice Mae Washington of Bunkie, LA, Ellen Pitre (Arvenel) of Manor, TX and Lorena Chaney of Texas City; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Services at 11:00 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.