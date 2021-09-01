Lenora Isaac

TEXAS CITY — On June 22, 1938, a baby girl was delivered from heaven to the welcoming arms of Eli and Esther Mae Johnson, whom they named Lenora. Lenora grew up in Huntsville, TX where she graduated from Sam Houston High School.
Lenora remained true to her character until the day she went home to be with the Lord. Lenora was a strong, resilient, opinionated, and independent woman who wanted to do things her way or not at all. Even during her final days, Lenora refused help from anyone and continued to cook, wash, and take care of her own needs.
Lenora leaves to cherish her unforgettable memories: a loving and devoted son and daughter- in-law Curtis Isaac, Jr. (Malia) and daughter Linda Isaac both of Texas City, Texas; three loving and devoted grandsons: Roderick Isaac of Texas City, Texas, Fabian C. Oliver (LaTosha) and Deon J.
Isaac both of Katy, Texas; one great-granddaughter
Skylar J. Oliver of Katy, Texas; two brothers, Cal
Johnson and Eugene Johnson both of Huntsville, Texas; Glories Johnson and Johnnie Scott (Valree) both of Huntsville, Texas; one brother in law: Rev. Carl E. Isaac (Jerline) of Houston, Texas.
Two o'clock Saturday, September 4, 2021 Westward Street Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward St. Texas City, Texas 77591. Brother Gene Rowe, Jr. Officiating
