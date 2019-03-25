Norma J. Miller, 82, entered Jehovah’s kingdom on March 10, 2019. Born on August 5th, 1936 to Naomi and Royal Knotts in Elwood, Indiana. She moved to Galveston in 1951 where she met the love of her life, Jack Miller; and started a family.
She will always be remembered for the great care and love she gave children in her daycare for countless years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Jack Miller, her son John Miller and her Grandson Jack Vassallo.
Norma is survived by daughter Diane Vassallo and husband Roland, son Todd Miller and wife Rikki, grandchildren Roland Vassallo and Alyssa Lindsey, three great-grandchildren Marley, Owen and Maximus Lindsey, and numerous beloved family and friends.
Please join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 30th, 2019; at Calavary Catholic Cemetery at 1pm.
