A Celebration of Life service for Carolyn Jane (Kennard) Jalufka, 74, of Lufkin, will be held at the original Mexican Café, 1406 Market St. in Galveston, Texas at a later date.
She was born April 9, 1946 in Abbeville, Louisiana, the daughter of William Kennard and Alice (Becker) Kennard, and died Friday, May 22, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Jalufka enjoyed traveling, especially to New Orleans, Louisiana and could eat her weight in crawfish. Her favorite Cajun saying was “Kick of your shoes, Yeah!”.
Mrs. Jalufka is survived by her husband, Edward Jalufka of Lufkin; daughter, Holly Ann Jalufka of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Ann Stone of Galveston; brother-in-law, Hershel Devoll of Galveston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gloria and Robert Bero of Longview; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; cousin, Deloris Johnson; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Stone, Kenneth Stone, Eric Stone, Louise Montabono, Bobby Bero, Hershel Devoll, and Andrew Johnson.
Special memorials may be made to any no kill animal shelter of your choice or Hospice of your choice.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.