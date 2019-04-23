GALVESTON—Rosendo Esteban Ramos age 61 of Galveston passed Sunday April 21, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Houston.
Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Father Stephen Payne celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m.
Born January 3, 1958 in Nuevo Ideal, Mexico to Rosendo Ramos and Concepcion Valdivia, Mr. Ramos was employed as a concrete worker for many years in the Galveston County Area.
Survivors include his daughter Elizabeth Ramos; mother, Concepcion Valdivia; sisters Juana, Guadalupe, Juaquina, Maria Fuentes, Irene, Marcela and Maria Ramos; brothers Alfredo, Humbeto, Seletino and Juan Angel; longtime companion Elida Soto; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
