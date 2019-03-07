GALVESTON—Muriel M. Monroe, 88, peacefully passed away February 28, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
The family invites their friends to join them as they celebrate the her life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Wesley Tabernacle Methodist Church (902 28th St) with Pastor William Sowell officiating. Burial will be held on Monday March 11th in the Houston National Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, two children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
