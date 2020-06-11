Antonia Thibodeaux, 82, passed away on June 9th, 2020 in La Marque, Texas. Antonia was born March 4, 1938 in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Antonio Gonzalez and Agueda Marroquin. She is survived by her siblings Mercedes Gonzalez, Elida De La Fuente, Manuela De Leon, Daniel Gonzalez; her two children, her son Rene (Estela) Rodriguez and daughter Martala (Xavier) Zapata; Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Paul Zapata, Rene Rodriguez, Elmi Perez, Gabriel Rodriguez; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her brothers Homero González, Arturo González, Servando González and sister Almira González
Antonia spent most of her life in the United States when she and her children arrived in 1981, working at UTMB until her retirement in 2000. She loved going out to eat, antiquing, watching novelas, listening to Vicente Fernandez and spending time with her family.
Her wishes were to be cremated.
There will be a public visitation to be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 5pm with a Rosary and chapel service to begin at 7pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
