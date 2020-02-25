Pineast Staten Robinson

Pineast “Pinice” Staten Robinson passed away on February 21, 2020 at UTMB in Galveston, TX.
She was born on September 17, 1934 to the late Violet Starks and Rosebud Staten.
Pinice is preceded in death by her daughter Linda Robinson and son, James Willie and her husband Clarence Robinson Sr.
She is survived by her daughters; Laura Prior, Violet Owens, Francy Robinson, Synthear Scarlett (Elijah) and sons; Clarence Robinson Jr., Wiley Robinson and Albert Charles Robinson; 17 Grandkids, 40 great grandkids and 10 great-great grandkids all from Galveston, TX.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John's Baptist Church in Galveston at 1:00pm. Reception to follow at Club 68, 3112 14th St (Market), Galveston. All is welcome to attend.
Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at UTMB and GulfHealth Care.
