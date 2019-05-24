Garrett Granville Rightor Jr., age 73 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home. Garrett was born April 12, 1946 in Dallas, Texas and was a longtime resident of the Santa Fe/Alvin area.
Garrett is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lois Rightor; daughter, Kristene Tombrella and husband Clayton; grandchildren, Caitlyn Tombrella and Marcus Kay.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
