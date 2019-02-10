HITCHCOCK—
Mr. Charles Greb Robinson, 90, Passed form this life Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, peacefully at home.
A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, February 11, and a service 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, all at the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501, with Rev. Charles Robinson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
