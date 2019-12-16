Daisy Barahona
Daisy Barahona, 60,of Hitchcock, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Evelyn Joyce Booker
Evelyn Joyce Booker, 84, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away Wednesday ,December 11, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Carolyn Caligone
Carolyn Caligone, 61, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com 409-986-9900
Lola B. Robinson
Lola B. Robinson, 97, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
