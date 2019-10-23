Louis Charles Gill, Jr., of Dickinson, TX, passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:45 AM surrounded by his family.
Louis Gill was a wonderful husband to his wife Minnie Estell Veasey Gill, who preceded him in death in December of 2007. He was a loving and caring father to his children- Audrey Bailey (Ted Bailey), Louella Anderson, Janice Hunter (Sylvester Hunter), Debra Gill, Alfreda Malone, Barbara Gill and Louis Charles Gill, III (Carla Gill). He was a role model and devoted, doting grandfather to his 12 grandchildren -Terri Anderson Williams, Andrea Butler, LaTosha Bailey, Kia Bailey-Hawkins, Moses Malone II, Michael Malone, Chloe Holloway, Sylvester Hunter II, Jay Malone, Jayden Gill, Britnee Bennett and Mariah Ann Gill. He has a host of great and great-great grandchildren. He left his most precious gifts of wisdom, caring and selflessness to his family. He is also survived by his sisters-in-laws, Winnie Stanton and Laura Williams, and many nieces, nephews and their children.
Louis Gill devoted his life to his country, his community, his church and his family. Louis was a member of the United States Army and a Veteran of World War II. His lifelong community service began at 17 as a Scout Master with Boy Scouts of America, followed by his leadership in the city of Dickinson, including spearheading the incorporation of Dickinson under as “The City of the Village of Dickinson” in 1977.
He also served a Mayor Pro Tem. His most notable service, however was his 25 years as a City Council Member. He served on many boards including the College of the Mainland, was an active member in his church where he shared his beautiful voice in the choirs, his time with his involvement as Sunday School Superintendent and his leadership as a member of the Board of Deacons. He and his wife also donated one of their rental homes to Faith United Methodist Church which serves as its parsonage.
Louis and his wife were prominent real estate owners who helped numerous families over a span of 50 years in the community and never turned away a family in need.
Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Rd. W., Dickinson, Texas, 77539 on Friday, October 25th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The home-going celebration will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26th, at Faith United Methodist Church located at 2205 Avenue G, with interment following at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX, 77598.
