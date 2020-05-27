DICKINSON—

Thairin Arnel Walker, 19, departed this life on May 16, 2020, in League City, TX.

TJ’s family will have a visitation for him on Friday, May 29th from 11AM-4:00PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. No additional service will be held.

He is survived by his parents, Thairian Walker, Sr. and LaShonda Walker; brother, Jordan; sister, Taryn; his grandmother, grandfathers, uncles, aunts, numerous other relatives and friends.

See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

