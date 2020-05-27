DICKINSON—
Thairin Arnel Walker, 19, departed this life on May 16, 2020, in League City, TX.
TJ’s family will have a visitation for him on Friday, May 29th from 11AM-4:00PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. No additional service will be held.
He is survived by his parents, Thairian Walker, Sr. and LaShonda Walker; brother, Jordan; sister, Taryn; his grandmother, grandfathers, uncles, aunts, numerous other relatives and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.