William was born in Galveston, TX to John Dorsett Sr. and Doris Dorsett. William married Jeanine Dorsett of Beaumont, Texas. They met in Galveston while Jeanine was studying in UTMB in 1992. They had been partners ever since. He was preceded in death by John Dorsett, Sr. (Father) and Doris Dorsett (Mother).
Survived by family members Jeanine Dorsett, (Wife), Sisters: Suzie (Wesley) Dover, Frankie (Kevin) Webb, Brother Gary Dorsett, Nieces and Nephews: Barbara Dove, husband Austin Norris, Beth Dover, husband Jesus Padilla and great-nephews Ryan and Asher and great-niece Sofia, Trey Dover, Kyle Webb wife Danielle and great-niece Chloe Fae, Kelly Tarrant husband Jonathan and great-nephew Bennett. Cousins: Bobby Schrade and Charles Tingle. Brother-in-law Dr. Paul Van de Vyver, sister-in-law Katia Janacek (Eric), Meg Scott and Beth Hise (Joe).
William graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, TX and was a member of the Jr. ROTC. Growing up he was an active member in the youth group from First Baptist Church in Galveston. Recently he was able to attend the best youth reunion last October after recovering from a long hospital stay and was so happy to be there for the reunion. He was proudly a member of the Electrical brotherhood, IBEW 479 who were also his family.
William had a love for life and people. No job was too small nor too big. The gentle giant had a heart of gold and filled with God's love and kindness. He also had a heart for sweets and eats! He will be missed by so many. He was loved by so many.
The family will receive visitors at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church in Galveston. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Tim’s full obituary can be found at Carnesfuneralhome.com.
