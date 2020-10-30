POINT BLANK, TEXAS — Sarah L. Pharr, 94, of Point Blank, Texas, a former resident of Texas City passed away, Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Forest Park East. Visitation will be 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Sarah L. Pharr was born August 4, 1926 in Shongaloo, Louisiana. She was the owner of Sarah’s Beauty Shop in Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joie W. Pharr.
Survivors include her three daughters, Brenda Steel, Sandy Ates and husband, Rodger and Barbara Powell and husband Billy; brother, Carl “Skinner” Sinclair; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
