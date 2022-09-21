Samuel Felix Mixon

GALVESTON — Samuel Felix Mixon entered this world on November 28, 2007 in Houston, Texas, but got to “The Island” as soon as possible. Sam, as he was always endearingly called, was born the boisterous third child to his loving parents Kathryn and Scott Mixon. Galveston was his home until he passed into the arms of God on September 16, 2022 after succumbing to critical injuries he sustained in a car accident at the hands of a drunken driver on September 2nd along with his dear friend Mason Nelson.

Sam possessed a larger-than-life personality and a physical build to match. Sam’s magnetic smile and genuine warmth lit up every room he entered. Sam graduated in May from Eighth Grade at Trinity Episcopal School which he attended since Kindergarten, and was excited about the new broader horizons of Ball High School where he was an entering Freshman. Sam was a natural connector who was glad to finally be intersecting and intertwining all his friendships he’d created through his various and vast interests. Many of his best friends had been so since birth, and yet he was always welcoming and inclusive to new faces.

