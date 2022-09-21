GALVESTON — Samuel Felix Mixon entered this world on November 28, 2007 in Houston, Texas, but got to “The Island” as soon as possible. Sam, as he was always endearingly called, was born the boisterous third child to his loving parents Kathryn and Scott Mixon. Galveston was his home until he passed into the arms of God on September 16, 2022 after succumbing to critical injuries he sustained in a car accident at the hands of a drunken driver on September 2nd along with his dear friend Mason Nelson.
Sam possessed a larger-than-life personality and a physical build to match. Sam’s magnetic smile and genuine warmth lit up every room he entered. Sam graduated in May from Eighth Grade at Trinity Episcopal School which he attended since Kindergarten, and was excited about the new broader horizons of Ball High School where he was an entering Freshman. Sam was a natural connector who was glad to finally be intersecting and intertwining all his friendships he’d created through his various and vast interests. Many of his best friends had been so since birth, and yet he was always welcoming and inclusive to new faces.
He constantly had new ideas or hobbies and excelled at sports both on land and at sea. A force to be reckoned with in baseball, basketball, soccer, skateboarding and skimboarding; he was perhaps most passionate about fishing. Whether on a boat with friends or off his grandparents’ dock, Sam was happy with a rod and reel in his hands. Sam spent the long days of Summer ‘22 creating epic memories with his friends — on the water by day and migrating back to the Mixons’ home in the evenings for games of basketball, shooting pool or playing ping pong. Strong in stature, he was a natural athlete, but playing was always more about socializing than winning. He had the biggest heart and always placed others before himself. Sam also spent several weeks during the summer at his beloved Camp Longhorn, where he had just completed his Marine year at Indian Springs. Sam will be remembered for his beautiful laugh which he gave freely even at his own expense, such as coyly trying to shirk household responsibility by blaming it on his “color-blindness”, or his funny and slightly self-deprecating dance moves, or his quirky fascination with chickens which became an enduring emblem in his life.
The legacy Sam leaves is the way he loved people, brought them together, and exuded a gentle influence on them. He had a tender heart; One that loved God and lead him to be baptized in the open waters of Galveston where he spent so much of his life. Being on the water soothed Sam, thus the image of Jesus welcoming him on the Shores of Eternity brings a peace that helps calm the waves of immense grief.
Sam is survived by his devoted parents Kathryn and Scott Mixon; adoring siblings Kaitlyn and Sully Mixon; grandparents Cindy and John Lee Sullivan; aunt Elizabeth Hanlon and husband Chris, cousins Sarah and Abbey; uncle Rocky Sullivan and wife Kelsi, cousins James and John; aunt Michelle Leslie and husband George, cousin Marcell Drago Leslie.; cousins Marcella Tudeen and husband Mike; step-grandmother Karen Mixon; great-uncle Gerald Sullivan and wife Susanne; cousins Kelley and George Georgiades, Kristen and John Berger, Todd and Sarah Sullivan, Johnny and Sydney Sullivan, Billy and Jocelyn Sullivan, along with many other close cousins and his multitude of dear friends. The Mixon home has always been full of pets, but Sam’s favorite cat “Floof” will miss him dearly.
Sam was preceded in death by his grandmother Emma Lee Mixon; grandfather Henry P. Mixon Jr.; and great-grandparents Martha and Bo Burchfield, Imp and Jim Lightner, and Bernice and John R.A. Sullivan.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire community who has rallied around them in support and prayer. The Galveston First Responders and the UTMB Staff, especially the Neuro ICU Unit, will always be remembered for their loving care and genuine concern. To the friends and family who have held them, fed them, and showed up when they needed it most — Thank You.
Following a Private Interment, Sam’s life will be celebrated at Coastal Community Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24 with a Reception to follow at the Moody Activity Center at Trinity Episcopal School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sam Mixon Memorial Fishing Team and Club at Ball High School, through the GISD Educational Foundation. https://galvestonedfoundation.org, or to the charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.