GALVESTON—
Madeline Angela Roch’e Mills, 80, enter into eternal rest on, March 23, 2020, at her residence.
Due to the Covid-19 guideline there will be no services, but she will lie in state from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
Left to cherish memories of her life, legacy and love is her daughter, Angela Watson (Byron); son, Herman Mills III (Sandra); stepson, Reginald Johnson; sisters, Patricia Roch’e, Marjorie Smith (James) and Margaret Noble (Johnny); her brothers, Edward Roch’e (Corine) and Wendall Roch’e (Joyce); her grand-daughter, Alexandria Watson and great-grandson, Traysyn Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.