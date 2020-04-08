GALVESTON—

Madeline Angela Roch’e Mills, 80, enter into eternal rest on, March 23, 2020, at her residence.

Due to the Covid-19 guideline there will be no services, but she will lie in state from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.

Left to cherish memories of her life, legacy and love is her daughter, Angela Watson (Byron); son, Herman Mills III (Sandra); stepson, Reginald Johnson; sisters, Patricia Roch’e, Marjorie Smith (James) and Margaret Noble (Johnny); her brothers, Edward Roch’e (Corine) and Wendall Roch’e (Joyce); her grand-daughter, Alexandria Watson and great-grandson, Traysyn Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription