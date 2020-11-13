ELKHART — Roy Henry Bolton, 66 of Palestine Texas passed away at his home on October 27th, 2020.
He was born to Donald Bolton Sr. and Lois Hussey Bolton on Aug 2, 1954 in Galveston Texas.
Roy grew up in Hitchcock TX where he attended High School. After high school Roy attended College of the Mainland in Texas City, TX where he earned his degree as an RN. He was the owner and operator of a home health business for the past 15 years.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lois Bolton. He is survived by his father Donald Bolton Sr., and four siblings.
Memorial services will be at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 pm on November 18, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.