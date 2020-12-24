JoAnn Gray Ellis Jody Thompson

GALVESTON — August 15, 1935 to December 13, 2020
Jody soared on wings like eagles and went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Jody was born on the island of Galveston, Texas to Emmett Gray and Henrietta (Jackie) Duncan. She was the baby of the family and every bit worth having another child.
Jody loved to go to the beach, swim and work on her tan. She graduated with honors from Ball High. She attended Abilene Christian College (now University) where she met and married Norman Gene Ellis. Jody was so beautiful; Norman called her a movie star. They married at the Galveston Church of Christ, had their reception at the Galvez Hotel and honeymooned in Colorado. Made their home in Modesto, CA where they had two children. Sought a change in lifestyle moved to their farm in Earth, Texas where they had two more children. Jody was always adaptable with a sweet southern smile.
Jody was married to Norman from 1955 until his passing in 1996. They had a beautiful marriage with lots of laughs and love.
Jody married Warren Edward Thompson in November 1998 at Gold Hill, NV. They both attended Davis Park Church of Christ and raised their children in the church. She and Warren loved to travel. China and New Zealand were two of their favorite places.
Jody had recently moved to Reno to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Everywhere Jody went, people loved her and wanted to be around her. She had a spirit, love and patience beyond what anyone could fathom. Jody was a Christian woman who loved to play cards and win! She was adventurous, even going on a skydive with her son Andy. Jody was a fabulous cook and baker! She was famous for her buttermilk and chocolate pies. She also had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing church hymns. Jody was a board member for Parkview Estates. She taught bible class and ladies bible study. Jody retired from Memorial Hospital after 22 years with Quality Assurance/Medical Records.
Upon her passing, she was greeted by her husband, Norman; her son, Andy; her son-in-law Nick, her two sisters, brother, parents and so many others. Jody will be missed incredibly here on this Earth in all the places she graced. Heaven became an even more beautiful place with her there. She is survived by her daughter Angela (TX); her son Arlie and his wife Shelly, his son Geof and bride Kelsey (AZ); her baby daughter Amy (NV); her daughter-in-law Lynne (CA); and her grandchildren Ben, Kenzi, Andrea, Matt, Morgan and great grandson Wyatt, all of CA; her brother Emmett and his wife Dede (TX); Doc and many nieces and nephews.
Jody will be buried next to her first love Norman. The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, January 9 at 11:00 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave. Hughson, CA. Jody was a very charitable person and if you would like to make a donation in her name, you may do so to her home church Davis Park Church of Christ 901 W. Rumble Road, Modesto, CA 95350 or Boles Christian Home for Children 9858 FM2101, Quinlan, TX 75474.
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint (Isaiah 40:31). Fly free Mamma!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.