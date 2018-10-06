Bruce Alan Williams, 65, a lifetime resident of Galveston, passed away on October 2, 2018 at Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston Texas surrounded by friends and family.
He was born on June 8, 1953 in Alvin, Texas and graduated from Texas City High School. He was the son of Wilfred Zorn Williams Jr. (deceased Feb. 6, 2010) and Joyce Elaine (Touchy) Williams.
He is survived by his mother Joyce Elaine (Touchy) Williams and three brothers, Wilfred Zorn Williams III, Jimmy Earl Williams and Michael Edward Williams; and four nieces, Amanda Joyce Williams, Mary Elizabeth Williams, Nichole (Williams) Scott, and Denise (Williams) Richardson.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 12 o’clock Noon at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery located at 7301 Memorial Drive in Hitchcock, TX. 77563.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contribution in Bruce’s memory be made to Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.