Patricia Marie (Smith) Ritchie, retired Galveston County Clerk and lifelong resident of Galveston Island, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 76, at home with her loving family. Patricia was born on October 5, 1943 to Doris (Lidstone) and Clyde Smith and was a 1961 graduate of Dominican High School. On August 20, 1966, Patricia married William H. Ritchie. They were married for 42 years before William passed in October 2008. Patricia served her community while working for the Galveston County Clerk’s office for 31 years. She served as the elected Galveston County Clerk for 2 terms until her retirement on December 31, 2002.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband William H. Ritchie Sr.; mother, Doris Franks and father, Clyde Smith; stepfather, Sidney Franks; brother, Garland Smith; and lifelong best friend, Cecilia Kneese.
Patricia is survived by her children: daughter, Charmarie Ritchie Reese, and son, David W. Ritchie (wife Hana); stepchildren, William H. Ritchie, Jr., Dale Ritchie, Peggy Bachelor (husband James), and James Ritchie; grandchildren: Cammarae (Peron) Higgins, Matthew R. Ritchie, Evan M. Peron, Christian Borth-Alarca and David W. Ritchie, Jr., Krystal Loyd, Nicholas Ritchie, James Bachelor Jr., Joni Bachelor-Gainey, Brianna Ritchie, and 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Smith and wife Peggy; uncle, Merle Lidstone; and aunt, Frances Lidstone, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Patricia’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Friday, May 1, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 2, with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be David Ritchie, William Ritchie Jr., Evan Peron, Matthew Ritchie, Alex Chapman, and Shawn Martin.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at UTMB, especially Dr. J. Esclavon who was her primary care doctor, the staff at Devita Dialysis and the team of Texas Home Health and Texas Home Health Hospice for the excellent care and compassion shown to our mother.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Patricia’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
