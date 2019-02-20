GALVESTON—Alberta William Hubbard, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
She leaves cherished memories with her children, James, Jr., Kenneth, Sr., Ben, and Rosie and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service celebrating her life at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with Rev. N.D. Burkley, Sr. Host Pastor, and Rev. Bobby Morgan Eulogist. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Sign her online guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.