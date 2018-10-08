Ralph Ray Snarr, 70, of Texas City, passed away Friday, October 5, 2018 at his home.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, 2018 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Memorial Lutheran Church in Texas City.
Ralph was born February 9, 1948 in Wood River, Illinois. He was a decoker/pipefitter at Amoco/BP for 30 years. He was also a member of the Texas City Noon Lions Club for 21 years, the Texas City Men’s Bowling Club for 40+ years, as well as an active member of the Amoco/BP Retirees Association.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Pierce, brothers, Robert and Richard Snarr.
Survivors include his wife and best friend, Mary Snarr; beloved dog, Daisy; sisters, Linda Pierce and husband James, Carolyn Powell and husband Speedy; children, Ray Snarr and wife Charmin, Calvin Spadafore, Renee Lowry and husband Johnny Parker, Robert Snarr and wife Amy, and RT Lott; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Lutheran Church of Texas City or The Texas Lions Camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.