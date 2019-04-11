Willie Exine Magee Crawford, 81 years 11 months of age, of League City, Texas passed away on April 6, 2019. She was born in Groesbeck, Texas on May 6, 1937 to Marion E. & Margaret Magee.
She was married to Herschel Gene Crawford on November 26, 1955 and had three children, Bradley Gene, Marion Gregory and Margaret Gay. Willie was a member of the League City United Methodist Church and served faithfully there in many roles for many years. She was a shining example of Christ's love and lived out that love by making everyone who attended there feel welcome and accepted. This love was most often displayed in her family who were the recipients on countless occasions of her love when she attended their sporting events, school functions, weddings, graduations and any other milestones in the lives of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. No event was too large or too small that she would not attend to make someone feel special with a big smile and a hug. She especially loved the holidays when, even at her advanced age, she would cook meals and make arrangements to assure the holidays would be special and memorable. Her cooking will be greatly missed by all. She was a big Astros fan and enjoyed attending games whenever possible to cheer them on. She loved to travel and enjoyed the outdoors but would never stay gone too long from her home and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Gene Crawford, parents, Marion and Margaret Magee, sister Mary Ella Medsger and brother Stanley Magee.
She is survived by her sons Bradley Gene Crawford and his wife Debi along with their three children Rik, Tavia and Charlie and three grandchildren, Marion Gregory Crawford and his wife Carol along with their two children Jaime and Chrissy and five grandchildren, her daughter, Margaret Gay Jones and her husband Scott along with their three children Denan, Hallie and Bryce and one grandchild, her sister, Kay Barker and her husband Charles along with their two children John and Rachel and four grandchildren.
