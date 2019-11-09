Ruby “Nell” Woodall, 89, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Monday, November 5th, 2019 at her residence. Nell was born in Longview, Texas on February 15th, 1930 to Raymond and Maudie Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, B.B. Woodall; daughter, Patsy Hubbard; brother, L.D. Martin; and sister, Faye Helton.
Nell is survived by her daughters, Janis Stanley and Susan Mitchell (Denny); son-in-law, Gary Hubbard; grandchildren, Melissa Girouard (Mike), Bryan Stanley, Ashley Bass (James), Justin Wedgeworth, Haley Wedgeworth, and Kasey Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Tanner Girouard, Adelynn Girouard, Tyler Stanley, Austin Stanley, Avery Bass, and Brody Bass; along with nieces, nephews, and lifelong cherished friends.
Nell was a devoted mother and granny, who had a strong love for family. Her holiday dinners will never be matched without her elaborate, made from scratch meals with an overabundance of handmade desserts.
Nell retired from the Texas City Kroger in 1998, making lifelong friends.
A visitation will be held Monday, November 11th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m., at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Care Team and Traditions Health for their care these last months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, or American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.