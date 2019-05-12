Robert Dale Wooley
Robert Dale Wooley, 56, of La Marque, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Webster, TX. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Mrs. Earnie Josey
TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Earnie Josey, 99, peacefully departed this life on Friday, May 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Stevie Jay Gordon
Stevie Jay Gordon, 36, of La Marque, Texas passed away Thursday, May 10, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
