GALVESTON — Denise Yvonne (Morel) Ackermann passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born and raised in Galveston TX, where she attended school at Ball High and graduated in 1971. She also attended UHCL, studying Computer Science. On March 31st, 1973 he married the love of her life, Glenn J. Ackermann. Denise loved music, traveling, her dogs (pom poms), reading, and especially loved being around her family and friends. She had an affinity for Irish music all the way to Rock ‘n Roll. She always had an ear to listen, a shoulder to lean on, and the biggest heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pierre O. Morel, and mother, Ruth (Ceccacci) Morel.
Denise is survived by her husband, Glenn J. Ackermann; her children, Daniel Ackermann and partner Leeann, and Regina Ackermann and partner, Mac Land; her many grandchildren: Maggie Parker, Patience Korell, Daniel Ackermann Jr, Tristan Land, Kaden Land, River Land, and Iris Ackermann; cousin who was like a brother to her, Louis McBride; and her extended family: Zachary Van Ness and partner, Kristen Heagney, and babies Matthew, Evelynn, and Georgia.
Denise’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 29, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, with graveside services following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
