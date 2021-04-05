GALVESTON — John Pierce Best was born on July 13, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas and passed away from heart disease on March 31 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas with his loving wife, Christina Kelly Best, by his side. He grew up in Topeka surrounded by a large family. He earned his BBA degree from Washburn University and later his MBA from Central Missouri. John was a Corporate Financial Planner with Panhandle Eastern. He was transferred to Houston in 1974, where he retired from Duke Energy in 1996. He had a deep appreciation for all things outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and also played many rounds of golf at Galveston Country Club. In honor of his memory, the club flew its flag at half-mast. His breakfast club and weekly poker games assured lots of good times. He also enjoyed painting and his Diet Cokes. Often he was referred to as “Mr. Fix It,” as he could build or repair just about anything. He was also a voracious reader. John and Christina have been surrounded by many dear friends during their years living in Jamaica Beach and Pirates Cove.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Dorothy Best; first wife, Patricia Best; and his sister, Beverly Landis. He is survived by his wife, Christina Best; his daughters, Lori Best and Pamela Best Dove (Larry); grandchildren, John Best and Jackson Dove; sisters, Mary Jo Fritz, Betty Jane Imes, Kathie Rae Pinneo, Diane Mayzurk, and Peggy Foster-Kraztberg; brother, Bill Best; brothers-in-law, Art Kelly (Anna), John Kelly (Debbie), and Mike Kelly, (Carolyn). He is also survived by many extended family members and is also sorely missed by his golden retriever, Sadie.
John’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 6 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A vigil service will begin at 6:30 pm. Masks are required.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Masks are required in church. Interment will be a private, family service.
In lieu of flowers, John would want you to express your love to those you value.
2 Timothy 4:7 — I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
