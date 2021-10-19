TEXAS CITY — Maxine Lee Williams, (89), passed away October 12, 2021 at UTMB Clear Lake hospital.. She was the ex widow of LaSalle Bernard Williams.
Born in West Columbia, Texas July 31, 1932, she was the daughter of Arie Phillips and John Thomas. She was raised by her foster mother Eliza Bryant. She attended Charlie Brown High School in West Columbia, Texas and graduated in the Spring of !951.
Growing up she was a member of First Baptist Church in West Columbia, Texas. She relocated to La Marque, Texas in 1960 and joined Westward Church of Christ In Texas City, Texas. She enjoyed being a mother, homemaker, cooking, gardening and sewing. She will be remembered for being a beautiful, classy woman and a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her brother Josh Coleman of Pearland, Texas, daughter Edith Beard of Texas City, Texas, grandchildren Mocha Williams-Reed of Texas City, Iesha Williams-Omino of North Highlands, California, Natalie Williams of Texas City, Norman “Tiger” Beard of Galveston, Texas, Ashley Williams of Texas City, Texas and Charmaine Shannon-Fulton of La Marque, Texas. 8 precious great grandchildren and a loving cousin Dorthey Fisher of West Columbia, Texas. She is predeceased by her brothers James Coleman, Joe Coleman, Walter Spearment, children Kathy Williams, Lasalle Bernard III, Barbara Williams and Mark Williams.
A private memorial service will be held with family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.