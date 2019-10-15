HITCHCOCK—
Mr. James Donald “JD” Manuel, Jr. passed from this life Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, in Webster.
Born August 11, 1995 in Galveston, Texas, Mr. Manuel had been a resident of Hitchcock since 2008 previously of La Marque. He had attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, was a lifetime SMA advocate/teacher and the biggest “shark week” geek. JD (Bubba) loved the outdoors, camping, animals, traveling and was a Houston Texans fan for life who got to meet his hero JJ Watt. JD lived with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) all his life but never let it run his life. He defied the odds his entire life and taught us all how to love, live and dance in the rain. Life was never waiting for the storm to pass it was always about learning how to dance thru the rain. Such an adventurous soul.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sonny Manuel.
Survivors include his mother and step-dad, Rhonda Spain and Randy Jones; father, James Donald Manuel, Sr.; sister, Magdalena Manuel of Santa Fe; grandparents, Joan and A.V. Spain Jr. of Santa Fe, Pat and Tony Jones of Texas City, Maggie Manuel of La Marque; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas (409) 925-3501, with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in James’s name to ChiveCharities.org, 98 San Jacinto, Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78701. Read more of JD’s story at chivecharities.org.story/jd.
The family request that everyone wear blue to the service in memory of JD. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
