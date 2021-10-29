BACLIFF — Mrs. Juanita Rosalee "Rosie" Gallaway passed from this life Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, in Nassau Bay.
Born October 12, 1952 in Galveston, Mrs. Gallaway had been a lifelong resident of the area. She was a meat wrapper with HEB in Santa Fe for 26 years and enjoyed fishing, vacationing and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Wanda Beatrice Turnbough; husband, Denny Floyd Gallaway, Sr.; son, Denny "Boe" Gallaway, Jr.; brothers, Arthur Turnbough, Bill Turnbough, Larry Turnbough, Thomas Turnbough, Donald Turnbough; sisters, Dimple Rothwell, Virginia Woodford, Lillian Riley, Wanda Redden, June Graham "Sissy", Irene Ramber.
Survivors include her son, Keith Gallaway and wife, Lea of Bacliff; daughter, Tonya Tilton and husband, Addison of Anahuac; brother, Lonnie Turnbough and wife, Linda of Dickinson; grandchildren, Kristie Garrett and husband, Brandon, Kassidy Tilton, Kasey Tilton, Kayleih Gallaway, Shelby Blankenship, Robert Joe Gallaway; great-grandson, Grant Garrett.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.