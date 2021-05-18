Walter Jeffrey Skeet Jackson

WEBSTER — Walter Jeffery Jackson (“Skeet”), 59, of Webster, Texas, made his life transition on Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 3, 1960 in Galveston, Texas to Walter and Aretta Jackson. He was a graduate of Dickinson High School Class of 1980. Walter attended Southern Methodist University and College of the Mainland. He was employed by Barrios Technology where he worked for 18 years, GB-Tech where he worked for 5 years and Alfred Take Logistics until his health failed him.
He was baptized at Lakewood Church under the leadership of Joel Olsteen.
Skeet was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved to cook. He enjoyed family fishing outings and looked forward to hunting season.
Walter was preceded in death by his mother, Aretta Farmer Jackson, grandparents Harry & Emily Jacquot Jackson and Robert & Edna Farmer.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Consuella Jackson, loving great nephew Chase Elie, his father Walter E Jackson, sister Sherri Hall(Craig) of Houston, Cynthia Barnett(Michael) of Dickinson. His mother-in-law Willie Mae Williams of Baytown, sister-in-Law Juanita Williams of California. His nieces LeKisha Jackson, Pherron Elie, Aaliyah Barnett. His nephews Edward “Chubby” Elie and Micah Barnett. His great niece Aubrey Compton & great nephew Kaiden Compton. Godson Llyod Allen Jr
He also leaves a host of family and friends to cherish his memories.
There will be a public visitation at 9am and Church services for Skeet will be held at 11 am Friday, May 21, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 2902 HWY 3, Dickinson, TX 77539
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.