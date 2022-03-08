ALVIN, TX — Janet Rightor Madden, age 82 of Alvin, Texas passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Janet was born on April 1, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for 61 years. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Pearl Rightor; brothers, William “Billy” Knowles and Garrett “Gary” Rightor, Jr.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Mitchell Madden; daughters, Theresa Lewis and spouse Alan Lewis, Cindy Keenan and spouse Richard Keenan, Dolores Thompson; son, Mitch Madden and spouse Rachelle Madden; grandchildren, Mandy Turner, Grady Lewis, Matthew Keenan, Marcus Keenan, Alicia Keenan, Kyle Weeks, Howard Thompson III, Crystal Thompson, Stephanie Madden, Christopher Madden; 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and many other numerous family and friends.
Janet was a loving physical education teacher for 14 years and especially loved square dancing and field day. One of Janet’s absolute favorite activities was baking at Christmas time, various candies, cookies and mini cream cheese pies. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, arts and crafts and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Scott Funeral Home.
