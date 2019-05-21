Benjamin G. Orquiola, 87, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed away May 19, 2019. He was born May 24, 1931 in Manila, Philippines to parents Juanito and Leoncia Orquiola.
Benjamin was a Mechanical & Chemical Engineer by profession. He worked at BASF Wyondotte Corp, and retired from Monsanto & Sterling Chemicals. He enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and playing the game of chess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Cresencia Orquiola; daughters, Elle Mency Malone and husband Tim, Amor Orquiola-Sherburne, and Anamarie Spaunhorst and husband Clark.
Grandchildren, Mario Joseph LaRocca, Jennifer Rene’ LaRocca, Benjamin True LaRocca, Holly Paige Sherburne, and Janey Taylor Sherburne; great-grandchildren Mia Noelle Artuz, Lincoln Fox LaRocca, Jordan Phoenix LaRocca, and Charles Bernard Christman.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Services will begin in the Chapel at 12:00 p.m.
Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are, Tim Malone, Clark Spaunhorst, Mario Joseph LaRocca, Benjamin True LaRocca, Noey Artuz, Elmer Campomanes.
