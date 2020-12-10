TEXAS CITY — Family and Friends are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Services for Louis Alfred Campbell, Sr. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM followed by services at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston following services.
Louis was born December 5, 1958 in Galveston, Texas and entered his eternal rest on December 5, 2020 at his home.
He was a 1977 graduate of Ball High School; a dedicated servant of Law Enforcement which included years of service with UTMB, Texas City Police Department where he was one of the first African American Detectives and concluding his career with the National Insurance Crime Bureau as a Supervisory Special Agent of the Houston Major Medical Fraud Task Force. Louis also served as a Commissioned Special Ranger with the Texas Department of Public Safety for over 20 years and held a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Louis is survived by his sons, Jarrod (Vanity) Campbell and Louis Campbell Jr.; grandchildren, Jahleyna and Mekai Campbell; siblings, Agnes Campbell, Alfred Bell, David Campbell and Charles (Oma) Campbell; nephews and nieces, and a host of other family, friends and associates.
Please sign the online guestbook @ www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.