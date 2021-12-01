ROCK HILL SC — Donald Francis Cahill passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2021. Don was born on August 8, 1939 in Galveston, Texas to John Francis Cahill and Dorothy Louise Blanchard. He had many fond memories of his childhood in Galveston that he often recounted to family and friends.
Don married the love of his life, Betty Jean Elster on September 2, 1961 in Houston, Texas and they enjoyed a loving marriage of over sixty years. They raised their three children in Dickinson, Texas where Don worked for many years as Controller and Treasurer of Marathon Mineral Oil Refining Co.
Don and Betty moved to Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1996 when Don accepted a position as Controller and Manager of Finance for Pennzoil's Industrial Specialties Division.
Don made many treasured friends in Rock Hill, and especially enjoyed his regular ping pong and domino games with his Rock Hill senior group. Don also served for many years as Treasurer of the Rock Hill chapter of Mended Hearts, a support group for heart patients. Don and Betty have been faithful members of The Rock Hill Oratory Catholic Chapel since moving to Rock Hill.
In addition to Betty, Don is survived by his brother, Robert Cahill (Pat) of Canyon Lake, Texas, his children, Chris Cahill (Alicia) of Galveston, Texas, Kelly Bozeman (Jerry) of League City, Texas, and Craig Cahill (Carrie) of Galveston, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Juliana Bozeman, Tristan Cahill (Brook), Jillian Purewal (Amar), and Ian Cahill and by his great-grandchildren, Daya Purewal, Bani Purewal, Mahtab Purewal and Quinn Cahill.
Special thanks to Don and Betty's loyal friends in Rock Hill for their extraordinary love and support both prior to and after Don's passing.
A memorial mass for Don will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The Oratory in Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Rock Hill Oratory, 434 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
