GALVESTON — Dorothy Lillian "Cookie" Bailey, 77 and a life-long resident of Galveston, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1944 to Walter Elfstrom, a baker, and Dorothy Elfstrom, a "Poet Laureate of Texas." Dorothy grew up in a tight-knit family of modest means, who often raised chickens, ducks, rabbits, and various other animals that would eventually find their way to the family dinner table. While Dorothy did not inherit her mother's artistic talent with words on paper, she displayed at a very young age a natural talent of drawing her favorite Walt Disney characters on paper from memory. In addition, she possessed a natural athletic talent as a young girl and was the star player in various pickup baseball games amongst her brothers and cousins. Dorothy graduated from Ball High School in 1962 and from Sam Houston State University in 1965, with a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduating from college, Dorothy married the love of her life, Wade Bailey, and worked as a medical technologist at UTMB-Galveston until the birth of her first child in 1970. Dorothy would spend the next 25 years of her life raising her son and daughter, as well as four much-loved Basset Hounds, all named Sally. After her children were grown, Dorothy spent many years helping her husband with the administrative side of his plumbing business until his retirement in 2011.
As an adult, Dorothy was very devoted to her children. She was actively involved in their school lives and many times served as a "Homeroom Mother" at Our Lady of Guadalupe School. Like her father, she became quite skilled at baking cakes and cookies, which came in handy for various school, extra-curricular and holiday activities, not to mention all the great birthday parties she planned and hosted for her children at their home. Dorothy always enjoyed spending time with family, particularly with her two cherished granddaughters. She always enjoyed a good laugh, whether it be with family and friends or while watching an episode of "The Golden Girls." Additionally, she enjoyed weekends spent with her husband on their land west of Huntsville, particularly fishing for catfish in their well-stocked ponds, and always made sure Wade stopped at Buc-ee's on the way home for an ice cream.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Walter William Elfstrom and Dorothy Bettencourt Elfstrom, and her dear aunt, Vivian Louise Bettencourt.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Wade Joseph Bailey; son, Randall Wade Bailey; daughter, Cally Anne Rosenkranz and her husband, Jeremy Rosenkranz; grandchildren, Emma and Ella Rosenkranz; brother Walter "Bill" Elfstrom and his wife, Linda Elfstrom; brother Henry Elfstrom and his wife, Norah Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from the Elfstrom, Bettencourt and Rac families.
A rosary will be recited at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 10, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with graveside services following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dorothy's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
