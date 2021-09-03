Johnnie Mae Pryor

FRIENDSWOOD — Johnnie Mae Moore Pryor, 93, passed peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021. Johnnie was born May 25, 1928, in Hubbard, Texas, to Jess C. and Florence Stewart Moore.
In 1946, Johnnie married Frank Pryor, Jr. Shortly afterward, they moved to Texas City, Texas, to help the area rebuild after the Texas City Disaster.
Over the next 40 years, Frank and Johnnie worked, raised their 3 children, and worshiped at First Baptist Church in Texas City. During this time, while Frank worked as an operator at Monsanto, Johnnie worked at Hetherington's Jewelers. Also, she enjoyed sewing in her free time.
Following Frank's retirement, Frank and Johnnie lived in Chalk Bluff, Texas City, and Waco.
Of all the places Johnnie lived, she considered Texas City as her home base and longed continuously to return there.
A product of the Great Depression, Johnnie's frugalness was eclipsed only by her drive to buy something for next to nothing.
Johnnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; son, Robert (Bob) and numerous sisters and brothers. She is survived by her children, Dan (Nancy) Pryor and Phyllis (Charles) Bludworth; her sister, Marie (Curtis) McClure, sister-in-law Verna Maye Pryor Granger; grandchildren, Amanda Bludworth, Emily (Andres) Bludworth de Barrios, Tyler Pryor, Kate Pryor; and 4 great grandchildren.
No formal service is planned. A graveside at Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen will be held at a future date.
