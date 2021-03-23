WELLSTON, OKLAHOMA — Walter Lee Nichols was born February 1, 1934 in Chappell, Nebraska to Archie Nichols and Mary Francis (McBurney) Nichols. He passed away March 21, 2021 in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 87.
Walter served for over 30 years as a part-time deputy sheriff for Galveston County Texas obtaining the rank of lieutenant.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Lehman Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Reverend Dennis Osborne with interment following in the Wellston Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.