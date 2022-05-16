Mildred Eugenia Halbert

LEAGUE CITY — Noted music teacher Mildred Talkington Halbert died on May 11, 2022 in Houston of natural causes. She was eighty-five.
Mildred was the eldest of four children born to Estella McCarty Talkington and Clement H. Talkington in Jacksonville, Texas. When her younger sister Elizabeth, known as Ann, was sick as a child, Mildred helped their mother care for all the younger siblings, forming deep and loving relationships that lasted through their lifetimes.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, her parents and her beloved brother, Dr. C.M. "Mack" Talkington. She is survived by Randall Halbert and his wife, Michelle Halbert, of Spring; Allison Johnson and her husband, Jay Johnson, of Kyle, Texas; sister Elizabeth "Ann" Ramazetti and her husband, Gene Ramazetti, of Spring, Texas; and sister Sue Talkington of Dallas. Grandchildren Stephanie Soileau and her husband, Stephan Soileau, of Concord, California; Matthew Mason of Houston; and Samuel Mason of Fort Worth. Step-granddaughter Lauren Mullins and her husband, MacKenzie Mullins, of Conroe, Texas. And her niece and five nephews Amy Talkington of Los Angeles, Carty Talkington of Los Angeles, David Ramazetti of St. George, Utah; and Steve Willmon, Jon Willmon and Jason Willmon of Benton, Arkansas. And sister-in-law Martha Halbert Willmon, also of Benton.
In addition to her loving family, Mildred leaves behind scores of past students who were wholly changed by her dedicated and passionate teaching.
Visitation will be held Sunday May 15, 2022 at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas from 3pm-5pm with a reception to follow at Red River Barbeque 1911 E. Main St. B, League City, Texas. Graveside will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 2pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038.
