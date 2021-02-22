Elva Marie Weyer Creppon

LEAGUE CITY — Elva Creppon went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Born March 13, 1940 in Galveston, TX. She grew up in League City, TX. and lived in Santa Fe, TX. for over 55 years.
As a child she grew up on a dairy farm. She was a very hard working woman who could build any fence, work cows, haul hay, milk cows, and out ride her brothers on a bareback horse. She worked many years as a meat wrapper at League City Locker Co. and Doreck's Packing Co.
Elva was the rock that held the family together. Everyone would gather at her house for all the holidays and birthdays. She loved her animal collection from rabbits to goats to horses and baby calves that she bottle fed. Elva and J.L. were always involved with their children as 4H Leaders and FFA parents. She cherished all of her children and their families. Elva will be missed by all.
Preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Creppon, stepson, J.L. Creppon Jr; parents, R.L. Weyer, Sr. and Elsie (Brittnacker) Weyer; brothers, R.L. (Bobby) Weyer, Jr. and Herbert Weyer; granddaughter, Tammy Chamberlain Farthing.
Survivors include her brother, Marvin Weyer; sister, Barbara Smith. Her loving children and their spouse's; Carolyn and Allen Pennington, Brenda and Mike Chamberlain, Max and Jamie Creppon, Billy and Jan Creppon, David and Anita McGinnes; grandchildren, Kelly and Roy Ellis, Tiffany and Stuart Fenske, John Allen and Sheena Pennington, Reese Creppon, Blaine Creppon, Chasity Creppon, Amber and Curtis Lively, Teresa and Roger Dewberry; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409)925-3501, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Casketbearers will be Reese Creppon, Blaine Creppon, John Allen Pennington, Sebastian Snyder, Austin Snyder, Stuart Fenske. Honorary bearers are Burton Farthing, Jarett Smith, Roy Ellis, Cody Holloway, Billy Smith Jr, Curtis Lively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.