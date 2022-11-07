Angelita "Chela" Steele

TEXAS CITY, TX — Angelita (Medina Garcia) Steele ("Chela") passed peacefully from this earthly realm on August 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband, Paul Steele and daughter, Patricia Fish.

She is preceded in death by her parents Trinidad and Juanita Garcia, her daughter Benita, sons Joseph, Joe Jr and James, and her ex-husband Joe. Also brothers Edward, Albert, Rudolfo, Richard and Raul. She is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Patricia (Geoff), grandchildren Tahni Roe (James), Evan Fish, Tiffani Almendares, Nicholas Morgan, Travis Packard, Joel and Abby Cremer, stepchildren Paula and Matt, brother George Garcia (Christina), sister Victoria De La Cruz (Ernie), Geraldine, sister-in-laws Angie, Marina and Maria, numerous nieces and nephews.

