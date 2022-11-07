Angelita "Chela" Steele

TEXAS CITY, TX — Angelita (Medina Garcia) Steele ("Chela") passed peacefully from this earthly realm on August 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband, Paul Steele and daughter, Patricia Fish.
She is preceded in death by her parents Trinidad and Juanita Garcia, her daughter Benita, sons Joseph, Joe Jr and James, and her ex-husband Joe. Also brothers Edward, Albert, Rudolfo, Richard and Raul. She is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Patricia (Geoff), grandchildren Tahni Roe (James), Evan Fish, Tiffani Almendares, Nicholas Morgan, Travis Packard, Joel and Abby Cremer, stepchildren Paula and Matt, brother George Garcia (Christina), sister Victoria De La Cruz (Ernie), Geraldine, sister-in-laws Angie, Marina and Maria, numerous nieces and nephews.
Chela, as she was affectionately known, worked for and retired from Texas City ISD as head custodian. She loved to dance, and loved to spend time her family and friends. She was a very caring and giving soul, and you always knew where you stood with her because she wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She enjoyed a good margarita and conversation at a couple of her favorite cantinas and restaurants. She volunteered for the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She is definitely missed by her family and friends.
A private celebration of life with close family will be at a later date.
