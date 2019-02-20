LA MARQUE—Christine Greenwood passed from this earthly life February 17, 2019, with her family surrounding her.
Mrs. Greenwood is survived by her devoted and loving family, Children Devonya Greenwood, DonTonya Greenwood, Doris Woods and Aaron Greenwood; Grandchildren- Kryslyn Greenwood, Anthony Shinette, Jr., Aisha Shinette, and Kmyn Shinette, Deshaela Davis, Alisha Rutherford, Kelly Robinson. Her only sister left Yvonne Ford. Nieces, Jacqueline Collins, Barbara Adams, Angela Collins, Ashanti Richey and Aiyanna Richey. Nephews, Elvis Levige, Toni Bradley and Clarence Bradley, Jr. Other family members and friends who will forever cherish her memories, Yetta Butler, Earsie Archie, Rev. Robert Maxiey, Rev. V.A. Haynes, and V.H. Haynes, Gloria Maxiey, Marie Scott, Bobby Maxiey and Ella Ruth Murray, Gail Hudson, Andrea Gradney, Gene Archie, Gerald Archie, Leo Archie, Michelle Haynes, Wayne Haynes, Glen Gordon, Curtis Haynes, Ann and Sherri Haynes, James Haynes, Ruby Earl Haynes, Betty Joe Haynes, Mary Florence Haynes, Richard, Reginald, Roy, Billy Don, and Howard Haynes.
The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Beverly Lewis, Dr. Kline, Joyce Berry, Mrs. Crawford, Mrs. Scott, Annette Jenkins, Diane Urps, Rhonda Garrett, Carrie Britton, and Massie Jackson. Clyde Jackson, Eddie Elam, Issaac Bradley, Danette Lewis, Kathy Baldwin, Jacqueline Bledsoe, Nakita Kibbe, and Vanessa Dorsey. The family would like to say if there’s anyone not listed please don’t charge it to the heart but to our minds.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 – 3rd Avenue North in Texas City. Services will be immediately afterwards.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City, Texas.
